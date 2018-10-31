Chemours (CC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chemours (NYSE:CC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Chemours had a return on equity of 107.22% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Chemours has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $57.66. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chemours from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chemours from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

