Chemed (CHE) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.80-11.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.47. Chemed also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $11.80-11.90 EPS.

NYSE:CHE traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chemed has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $335.99.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $444.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.16 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed to $321.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $334.00.

In other Chemed news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,567,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.00, for a total transaction of $549,332.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,006 shares of company stock worth $1,923,098. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

