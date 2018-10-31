Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.23, but opened at $49.05. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $48.34, with a volume of 2092435 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAKE. ValuEngine cut Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $53,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.83 per share, with a total value of $26,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,546.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 71,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 838,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,183,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.44 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 21, 2018, it operated 215 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

