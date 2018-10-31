Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Ecopetrol SA (EC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 54.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,879,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,014,000 after buying an additional 3,479,971 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 135.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after buying an additional 1,001,229 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 136.8% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 270,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 156,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 196.8% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 233,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EC opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ecopetrol SA has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Equities analysts predict that Ecopetrol SA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

