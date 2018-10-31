Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Ecopetrol SA (EC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 54.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,879,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,014,000 after buying an additional 3,479,971 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 135.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after buying an additional 1,001,229 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 136.8% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 270,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 156,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 196.8% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 233,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE EC opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ecopetrol SA has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $27.96.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.
