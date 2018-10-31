Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $202,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,893,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,407,000 after buying an additional 169,036 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 22.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,891,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,127,000 after buying an additional 715,086 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 21.1% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,540,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,636,000 after buying an additional 443,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,571,000 after buying an additional 28,969 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,154,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,192,000 after buying an additional 54,601 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Boston Properties to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.69.

BXP opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $132.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.30 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust, that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.2 million square feet and consisting of 166 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including three properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

