Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Gartner Inc (IT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 46,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.45.

IT stock opened at $142.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $111.57 and a one year high of $161.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.98 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $560,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $209,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,139.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,306 shares of company stock worth $7,795,227. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

