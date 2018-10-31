Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 676 SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 676 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 341.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIVB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.22.

Shares of SIVB opened at $228.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $703.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 18.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $2,277,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $162,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,859.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

