Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 975 Shares of Unilever N.V. (UL)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unilever by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,270,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Unilever by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Unilever by 20,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 770,856 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 671,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $58.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.75%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

