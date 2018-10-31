Chatham Capital Group Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,568,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 271,147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,264,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 977,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 600,603 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9,533.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 209,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 557.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 151,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 128,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI stock opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.