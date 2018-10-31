Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,415,000. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,677,721,000 after acquiring an additional 352,952 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 132,719.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,066,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,153 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,182,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,662,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,854,217,000 after acquiring an additional 156,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,036.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.11. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $980.64 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.91, for a total transaction of $11,139,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,600.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,115.36, for a total transaction of $6,346,398.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,467,490.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,621 shares of company stock worth $91,938,840 in the last ninety days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

