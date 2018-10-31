Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

