Chainlink 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.90 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $158.01 million and $3.90 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00007181 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00148259 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00239991 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.59 or 0.09616168 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012184 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Mercatox, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, IDEX, Gate.io, COSS, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.