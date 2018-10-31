Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires $115,680.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 641,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,358,037. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CNBKA stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 9th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNBKA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in Century Bancorp by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 9,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Century Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Century Bancorp by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Century Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

