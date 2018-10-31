Centrality Price Down 5% Over Last Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, Centrality has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Centrality has a market capitalization of $33.45 million and $62,404.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148897 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00243596 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $599.42 or 0.09533906 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012199 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,040,336 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.