Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 21.38%.

Centerstate Bank stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. 16,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Centerstate Bank has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $32.27.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director James H. Bingham sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.