Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 732.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,645,000 after purchasing an additional 312,338 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 54,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Klein acquired 10,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.17 per share, with a total value of $511,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,734.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FUN stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.52. Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 2,149.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $663.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

