CECO Environmental (CECE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $81.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.06 million, a P/E ratio of 90.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $129,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,704.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

