Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cboe Global Markets to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of CBOE opened at $111.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $91.10 and a 1 year high of $138.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $123,441.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,951.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $872,261.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.