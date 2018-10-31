CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

CBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CBL & Associates Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on CBL & Associates Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BTIG Research cut CBL & Associates Properties from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CBL & Associates Properties from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. CBL & Associates Properties currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $4.19.

Shares of NYSE:CBL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 5,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,813. The stock has a market cap of $574.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73, a PEG ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). CBL & Associates Properties had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $206.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. CBL & Associates Properties’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,029,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,991 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,914,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 504,169 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,853,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 638,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,735,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 107,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,695,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments.

