CBIZ (CBZ) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $898-924 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $923.14 million.CBIZ also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.04-1.08 EPS.

Shares of CBZ traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 365,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,549. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBIZ has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $24.38.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $224.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBZ shares. William Blair started coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald V. Weir sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $237,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $284,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,841 shares of company stock worth $2,414,914. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax compliance and consulting, litigation support, federal and state governmental healthcare compliance, valuation services, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

