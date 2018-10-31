Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.17% of Casey’s General Stores worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 43.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CASY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.89.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $90.42 and a 52-week high of $130.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $191,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,319.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

