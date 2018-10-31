Cars.com (CARS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.75 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cars.com to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of -0.20. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

CARS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

