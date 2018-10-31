Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (DGRO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF alerts:

Shares of BMV DGRO opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF has a one year low of $530.00 and a one year high of $689.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This is a positive change from ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.