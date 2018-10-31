Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 70,823 Shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (KLDW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,309,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,823 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 49.67% of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF worth $80,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 77.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 75.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KLDW opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $35.73.

