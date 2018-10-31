Carnival (CCL) versus EuroDry (EDRY) Critical Contrast

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) and EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Carnival alerts:

76.4% of Carnival shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EuroDry shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Carnival shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Carnival pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. EuroDry does not pay a dividend. Carnival pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carnival has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival and EuroDry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival 17.15% 12.30% 7.20% EuroDry N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carnival and EuroDry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival $17.51 billion 1.67 $2.61 billion $3.82 14.57 EuroDry $19.15 million 1.39 $840,000.00 N/A N/A

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than EuroDry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Carnival and EuroDry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival 1 5 10 0 2.56 EuroDry 0 0 2 0 3.00

Carnival currently has a consensus price target of $72.85, indicating a potential upside of 30.92%. EuroDry has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.75%. Given Carnival’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carnival is more favorable than EuroDry.

Summary

Carnival beats EuroDry on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates approximately 100 cruise ships. It also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska; and the Canadian Yukon, which owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. In addition, the company is involved in the lease of cruise ships. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Carnival Corporation is a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & plc.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.