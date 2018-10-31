Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Sells 575 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC reduced its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,326,000 after purchasing an additional 130,527 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 9,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 193,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $88,528,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 102,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $189.81 on Wednesday. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $181.98 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Argus lowered their target price on 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $1,301,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

