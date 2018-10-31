CARLSBERG AS/S (CABGY) and Athena Silver (AHNR) Head to Head Review

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) and Athena Silver (OTCMKTS:AHNR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CARLSBERG AS/S and Athena Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARLSBERG AS/S $9.39 billion 1.39 $191.24 million $0.98 22.46 Athena Silver N/A N/A -$2.11 million N/A N/A

CARLSBERG AS/S has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Silver.

Volatility and Risk

CARLSBERG AS/S has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Silver has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CARLSBERG AS/S pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Athena Silver does not pay a dividend. CARLSBERG AS/S pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of CARLSBERG AS/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S and Athena Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CARLSBERG AS/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 Athena Silver 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CARLSBERG AS/S and Athena Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARLSBERG AS/S N/A N/A N/A Athena Silver N/A N/A -295.83%

Summary

CARLSBERG AS/S beats Athena Silver on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CARLSBERG AS/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, FIX ANEY, and Ringnes brand names. Carlsberg A/S also exports its products to approximately 100 countries worldwide. The company was founded in 1847 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Athena Silver

Athena Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for silver. The company's flagship project is the Langtry project that includes 20 patented and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,200 acres located in the central part of the Mojave Desert of southern California. Athena Silver Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

