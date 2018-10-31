Caretrust REIT (CTRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

CTRE has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Caretrust REIT from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

CTRE stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. Caretrust REIT has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $38.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 1,209.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 189 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 25 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

