CareDx Inc (CDNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post sales of $18.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.53 million and the lowest is $18.35 million. CareDx reported sales of $12.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $69.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.03 million to $69.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $93.68 million, with estimates ranging from $91.88 million to $94.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 121.92% and a negative return on equity of 108.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of CareDx to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 16,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $409,856.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,355 shares of company stock worth $1,249,756 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 62.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CareDx by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth $152,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 249.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 114,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,680. The company has a market capitalization of $877.40 million, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.92. CareDx has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.16.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

