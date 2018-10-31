Cardtronics (CATM) Earns Hold Rating from Barrington Research

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardtronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.
CATM stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, Director Mark Rossi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $151,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $755,244.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000.
About Cardtronics
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.
