Cardtronics (CATM) Earns Hold Rating from Barrington Research

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardtronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

CATM stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. Cardtronics had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Rossi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $151,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $755,244.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

