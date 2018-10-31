Capstone Turbine (CPST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 47.04% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. On average, analysts expect Capstone Turbine to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPST stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of -0.33. Capstone Turbine has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

