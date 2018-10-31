Capstone Turbine (CPST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.
Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 47.04% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. On average, analysts expect Capstone Turbine to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CPST stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of -0.33. Capstone Turbine has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.90.
About Capstone Turbine
Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.
