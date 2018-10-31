Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

Capitol Federal Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

