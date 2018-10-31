Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 146,244 Global X Uranium ETF (URA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 146,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4,976.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA URA opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

