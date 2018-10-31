Cantex Mine Development (CD) Stock Price Up 161.1%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) shares rose 161.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 191,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,663% from the average daily volume of 10,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile (CVE:CD)

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the Republic of Yemen, and the United States. It explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. The company's primary project is located in the northwestern part of the Republic of Yemen, where it owns exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,583 square kilometers.

