Canfor Pulp Products Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th.

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$22.58 on Wednesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$12.68 and a 1 year high of C$28.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.70.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers. The company also supplies fiber products; and produces green energy.

Dividend History for Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

