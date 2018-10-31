Canfor Pulp Products Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th.

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$22.58 on Wednesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$12.68 and a 1 year high of C$28.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.70.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers. The company also supplies fiber products; and produces green energy.

