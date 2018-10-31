Canadian Tire (CTC.A) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$188.00 to C$179.00. The stock traded as low as C$230.00 and last traded at C$150.09, with a volume of 69090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$148.06.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$186.00 to C$194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$172.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$192.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$188.33.

Canadian Tire Company Profile (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is a Canada-based company, which operates through a range of businesses. The Company’s segments include Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. Its retail segment operates through its retail banners, including Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Mark’s, and the various FGL Sports banners.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.