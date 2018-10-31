Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Receives C$134.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$134.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.91, for a total transaction of C$1,966,560.00. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$122.80 per share, with a total value of C$147,360.00.

CM opened at C$113.56 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$110.00 and a twelve month high of C$125.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported C$3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.39 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 18.90%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

