Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold Rating for Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “If it seems like we’re using copy and paste for the majority of our recent IPOs, you’re largely correct. Lead banks deliver IPO pops to their favorite clients and more often than not, momentum money managers chase these thinly traded names to expensive levels. As we said quite explicitly in our deep-dive launch piece, Ceridian has built some very good technology with Dayforce and this alone makes the company worthy of investor attention.””

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $36.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $44.98.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 135,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $4,911,615.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

