Canaccord Genuity Increases Ameresco (AMRC) Price Target to $16.50

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

AMRC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 price target on Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. 2,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameresco will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $521,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $863,700. Company insiders own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,178,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 623.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 163,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 146,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 970,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 114,297 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,406.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 61,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.