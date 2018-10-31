Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.83 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point set a $20.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of ELY opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $473,214.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,448.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

