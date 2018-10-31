California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 18,266 Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,266 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $69.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

RAMCO Properties (NYSE:RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of high-quality shopping centers primarily located in the largest metropolitan markets in the United States.

