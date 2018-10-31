CAI International (CAI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAI International had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CAI stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.60. 6,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.56. CAI International has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $37.65.

Get CAI International alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CAI International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.43% of CAI International worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 8th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAI. Cowen dropped their price target on CAI International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.