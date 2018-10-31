Caesarstone (CSTE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Caesarstone to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Caesarstone to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

CSTE opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.11. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caesarstone stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.21% of Caesarstone worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Caesarstone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.