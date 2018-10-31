Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) Position Lifted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,662 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 target price on Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Shares of CZR opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($9.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CFO Eric A. Hession purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Holdren purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,199,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

