Cadus (KDUS) versus Retail Value (RVI) Financial Survey

Cadus (OTCMKTS:KDUS) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cadus and Retail Value’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadus N/A -6.20% -6.12% Retail Value N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cadus and Retail Value, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadus 0 0 0 0 N/A Retail Value 0 0 1 0 3.00

Retail Value has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.49%. Given Retail Value’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Cadus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Cadus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Retail Value shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Cadus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadus and Retail Value’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadus N/A N/A -$2.66 million N/A N/A Retail Value $322.87 million 1.61 -$292.45 million N/A N/A

Cadus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Retail Value.

Summary

Retail Value beats Cadus on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadus Company Profile

Cadus Corporation engages in real estate acquisition, renovation, and construction activities in Miami-Dade County, Florida. It would purchases individual homes and individual residential lots for renovation or construction, and resale. The company was formerly known as Cadus Pharmaceutical Corporation and changed its name to Cadus Corporation in June 2003. Cadus Corporation was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York. Cadus Corporation is a subsidiary of a Starfire Holding Corporation.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the NYSE. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets, which had a combined gross book value of approximately $2.8 billion as of March 31, 2018.

