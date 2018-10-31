Caci International Inc (CACI) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 57.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Caci International were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caci International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Caci International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,951,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Caci International by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Caci International by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Caci International by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 146 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.56, for a total transaction of $28,259.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,561 in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caci International stock opened at $174.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Caci International Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $200.85. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Caci International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caci International Inc will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CACI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Caci International from $183.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.92.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

