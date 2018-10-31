Caci International (CACI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.77-10.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70-4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CACI. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Caci International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Caci International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caci International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.92.

Shares of CACI traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.46. 210,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,932. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. Caci International has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.27. Caci International had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caci International will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,561. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

