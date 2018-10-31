Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,134 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $109.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $104.97 and a 12-month high of $125.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4703 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

