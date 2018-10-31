Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 442,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,113 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 86,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138,016.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 41,405 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 301.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 154,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 115,954 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 26,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPSB opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.