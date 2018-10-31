Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 68,036 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 68,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter worth approximately $651,425,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,211.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,855,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,972,000 after buying an additional 3,561,854 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 28.8% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,454,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,766,000 after buying an additional 2,562,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,674,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,286,000 after buying an additional 2,367,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 48.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,938,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,699,000 after buying an additional 2,278,222 shares during the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $190.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.